The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carlyle have outperformed the industry over the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters. Its better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results reflected a record level of assets under management (AUM) balance and decent growth in fund management fees. Carlyle aims to double its distributable earnings in the next three years. Efforts to expand operations by entering business avenues such as insurance and capital markets might drive top-line growth. However, a persistent rise in expenses is expected to deter bottom-line growth. Its capital deployment activities seem unsustainable, given a high debt/equity ratio. Yet, given the strong liquidity position, the company is less exposed to credit risk in case of any economic downturn.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperformer rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities reduced their price target on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.82.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 12-month low of $23.48 and a 12-month high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 566,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 104,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth $508,000. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

