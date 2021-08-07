The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of The Cato worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cato by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cato by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Cato by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cato during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Cato from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE:CATO opened at $16.79 on Friday. The Cato Co. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.35 million, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 0.95.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter. The Cato had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 1.16%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 2.86%.

The Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

