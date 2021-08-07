The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Lowered to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLX. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an underweight rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.44.

CLX stock opened at $162.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $159.32 and a 52-week high of $238.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 212,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,852,000 after buying an additional 76,339 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after buying an additional 58,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after buying an additional 27,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

