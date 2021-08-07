The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.200-$2.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently commented on KO. Truist boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

KO traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.64. 10,409,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,274,354. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.46. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $244.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.63.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Coca-Cola stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

