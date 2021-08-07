The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The E.W. Scripps Company serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, print and digital media brands. It also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses including online multi-source video news provider Newsy. Scripps also produces television programming, runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and serves as the long-time steward of one of the nation’s longest-running and most successful educational programs, Scripps National Spelling Bee. Scripps is focused on the stories of tomorrow. Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps also runs an expanding collection of local and national digital journalism and information businesses, including multi-platform satire and humor brand Cracked, podcast industry leader Midroll Media and over-the-top video news service Newsy. “

Get The E.W. Scripps alerts:

Separately, Huber Research raised shares of The E.W. Scripps from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94. The E.W. Scripps has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $540.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 18.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,420,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,525,000 after purchasing an additional 349,415 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,097,000 after purchasing an additional 74,657 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 296,699 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps by 5.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 575,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,082,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The E.W. Scripps (SSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.