The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) Head to Head Review

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Estée Lauder Companies and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Estée Lauder Companies 0 5 14 1 2.80 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus target price of $318.29, suggesting a potential downside of 3.21%. Given The Estée Lauder Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Estée Lauder Companies is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

The Estée Lauder Companies has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Estée Lauder Companies 9.45% 39.04% 10.10% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Estée Lauder Companies and Human Pheromone Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Estée Lauder Companies $14.29 billion 8.34 $684.00 million $4.12 79.81 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Estée Lauder Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.6% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of The Estée Lauder Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Estée Lauder Companies beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas. The company was founded by Estée Lauder and Joseph Lauder in 1946 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Human Pheromone Sciences Company Profile

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.