The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.620-$0.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $538 million-$543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $556.43 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.510-$2.570 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on GEO. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.65. 2,378,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,665. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $936.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.93.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The GEO Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.