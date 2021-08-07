The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 45 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 45 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 30.46.

ABB has a twelve month low of CHF 21.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

