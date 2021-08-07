The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

DVAX traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $10.74. 4,843,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,655. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.32. Dynavax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 51.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 75,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 206,289 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.