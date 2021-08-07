The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Agricultural Bank of China from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Agricultural Bank of China alerts:

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51. Agricultural Bank of China has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.03%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agricultural Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agricultural Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.