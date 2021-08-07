The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GT. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

GT stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.