The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Increased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz comprises about 1.7% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $10,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $350,000. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 4.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 37.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $21,954,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $811,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

In other news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,639,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,543. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 84.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

