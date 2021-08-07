The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.820-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.79-1.94 EPS.

NYSE MAC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,025,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,906. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 40.20%. The company had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an underperform rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Macerich from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.58.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.