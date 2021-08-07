The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC owned about 0.14% of The New America High Income Fund worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HYB opened at $9.33 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th.

About The New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

