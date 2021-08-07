The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

NYT stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

