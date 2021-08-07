The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.834-4.917 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.300 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.56.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,498 shares of company stock worth $12,050,147 over the last three months. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

