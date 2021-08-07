The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.00-9.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.834-4.917 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.88 billion.The Scotts Miracle-Gro also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $9.000-$9.300 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist dropped their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $224.56.

SMG stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.09. 425,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

