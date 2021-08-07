The Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. The Trade Desk has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $84.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $97.28. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 172.93, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,812,996.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.74, for a total value of $630,253.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,589,741. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,000 shares of company stock worth $14,930,981 in the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research raised The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

