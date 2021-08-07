The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lowered by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for about 1.5% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,248,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 10,617 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,505,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,818,237. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $321.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

