TheStreet Upgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to “C+”

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CUTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of CUTR opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $962.07 million, a PE ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 1.65. Cutera has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cutera by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cutera by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cutera by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $9,778,000.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

