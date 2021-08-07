TheStreet Upgrades Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) to “B+”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,336,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.