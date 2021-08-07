TheStreet Upgrades Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.59.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 24.00%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,100,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $512,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.