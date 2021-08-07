Thomas P. Salice Sells 10,000 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total transaction of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MTD opened at $1,521.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,397.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,535.31. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $151,684,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 134,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,375,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

