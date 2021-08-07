Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $112.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.20.

TRI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.14. The stock had a trading volume of 834,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,717. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $73.97 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.3% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 12.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 41.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

