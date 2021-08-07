Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$145.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRI. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$104.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$141.57.

TSE TRI opened at C$140.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The company has a market cap of C$69.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.41. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$98.44 and a one year high of C$141.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$124.93.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

