Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.57.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TSE:TRI opened at C$140.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$124.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$98.44 and a 12 month high of C$141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.