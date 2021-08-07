ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ThredUp Inc. provides resale platforms for women’s and kids’ apparel, shoes and accessories. ThredUp Inc. is based in OAKLAND, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of TDUP opened at $23.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.34. ThredUp has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.37 million. Research analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,766,000. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,998,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. 22.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

