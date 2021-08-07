Tiaa Fsb Decreases Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Unilever were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 319.9% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on UL. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.01 price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Unilever stock opened at $56.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $149.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.