Tiaa Fsb Invests $631,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $2,060,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $29.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00. Organon & Co. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

