Tiaa Fsb Sells 3,007 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.18.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.75%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

