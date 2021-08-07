Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $48,568.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tierion has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056349 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00893499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00100712 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00042143 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion is a coin. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

