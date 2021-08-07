TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) PT Raised to C$159.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (OTCMKTS:TMXXF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$159.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on TMX Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on TMX Group from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TMX Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

OTCMKTS:TMXXF opened at $112.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.37. TMX Group has a 52 week low of $79.40 and a 52 week high of $116.38.

TMX Group Ltd. operates cash and derivative markets for multiple asset classes including equities, fixed income and energy. The firm provides clearing facilities, data products and other services to the international financial community. It operates through four segments: Capital Formation; Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Global Solutions, Insights and Analytics.

