TOWER Price Reaches $0.0499 on Top Exchanges (TOWER)

TOWER (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One TOWER coin can now be purchased for $0.0499 or 0.00000115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOWER has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. TOWER has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOWER alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00055554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002626 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00015650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00863252 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00099826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00040999 BTC.

TOWER Profile

TOWER (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 237,619,987 coins. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling TOWER

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOWER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOWER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOWER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TOWER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOWER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.