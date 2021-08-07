Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $219.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.25. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 22.4% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 13,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

