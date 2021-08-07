Traders Buy Large Volume of Gogo Put Options (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 6,638 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,207% compared to the average volume of 508 put options.

In other news, Director Robert L. Crandall bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.44 per share, for a total transaction of $572,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Gogo alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.18. Gogo has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $17.23.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gogo will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.