Traders Purchase High Volume of Cryoport Call Options (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,632 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,023% compared to the typical daily volume of 124 call options.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $600,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at $877,912.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $2,701,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,417 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,360.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 796,760 shares of company stock worth $47,611,256. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,895 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

Cryoport stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.90. Cryoport has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

