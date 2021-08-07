Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.Trane Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.05 EPS.

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $182.23.

TT traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $197.00. The company had a trading volume of 825,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. Trane Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $115.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.11.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

