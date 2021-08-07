Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $29.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.

TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after buying an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,563,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,845,000 after buying an additional 454,564 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $875.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

