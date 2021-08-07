Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives $29.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.17.
TVTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.
In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ TVTX traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $875.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.67.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
