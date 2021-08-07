Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

Tredegar has raised its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of TG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,510. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79. Tredegar has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $443.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a positive return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $185.58 million during the quarter.

Tredegar Company Profile

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, PE Films, and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films segments. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft-alloy and medium-strength aluminum extrusions primarily for building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

