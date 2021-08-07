Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells $1,809,285.12 in Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TREX stock opened at $105.27 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TREX. B. Riley raised their price target on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Trex by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

