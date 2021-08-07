Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Receives $102.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.27.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,983 shares of company stock valued at $4,954,165. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Trex by 279.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after buying an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Trex by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trex stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. Trex has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trex will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

