Trex Company, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Trex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Get Trex alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.27.

NYSE:TREX opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.47. Trex has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after buying an additional 1,328,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,656,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Trex by 279.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after acquiring an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,835,000 after acquiring an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,983 shares of company stock worth $4,954,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.