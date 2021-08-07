Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 86.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TY. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tri-Continental by 53.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TY opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.2388 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

