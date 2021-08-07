Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,650. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.61%.

TSE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. lifted their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.78.

In related news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.