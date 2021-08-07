Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 10,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 377,503 shares.The stock last traded at $51.15 and had previously closed at $52.52.

The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Trinseo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Trinseo by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.59.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

