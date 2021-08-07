Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,880,000 after purchasing an additional 788,974 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

