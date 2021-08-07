TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.39 Million

Analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) to post $285.39 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.23 million and the lowest is $267.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $151.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $860.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $817.40 million to $898.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TripAdvisor.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRIP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.24. 1,850,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,288,259. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.38.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 241.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,477 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,507 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 753,708 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 12,906 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 448,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TripAdvisor (TRIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.