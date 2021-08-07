Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$46.50 to C$53.00. The company traded as high as C$47.38 and last traded at C$46.76, with a volume of 81926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$46.21.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 58.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$112.64.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.40 million. Research analysts predict that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 1.6005314 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trisura Group (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

