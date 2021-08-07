Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32.
About Tritax Big Box REIT
