Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential downside of 1.74% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 218.80 ($2.86) on Thursday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a one year low of GBX 121.80 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 203.59. The stock has a market cap of £3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.32.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

