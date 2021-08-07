Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-$0.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.60 billion.Triumph Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.610 EPS.

NYSE TGI traded up $1.78 on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,954. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 3.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.99.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 24.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.29.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

